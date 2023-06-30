What is the Nip Tuck podcast?

Every episode promises to ‘set the record straight’, whether its on toxic gossip columns or answering listener’s questions on relationships, work and beauty.

Claudia Fogarty with the Nip, Tuck, Not Giving A' hosts, Ashley Stobart (left) and Lauren Harris (right). Credit: niptuckpod on Instagram

The pair, who are both full time working mums in the cosmetics industry, have also interviewed many celebrities on the podcast, the latest of which being Lancashire’s very own Love Island star, Claudia Fogarty.

The Blackburn born influencer features as a special guest in a 44 minute podcast episode which first aired on Wednesday, June 28.

What does Claudia reveal in the podcast?

The Nip Tuck podcast shared a teaser video on their Tiktok account featuring some of the highlights from the interview.

Claudia's most recent Instagram post, pictured before attending the launch of Gordon Ramsay's new restaurant with father, Carl Fogarty. Credit: claudiafogarty on Instagram

The teaser footage covers Claudia’s relationship with fellow Love Island contestant, Casey O’Gorman, both on and off screen, as rumous have recently surfaced of a rekindling.

The clip starts with host Lauren saying: “What what happened with him then because he didn't pick you, did he?”

Claudia answers: “No he didn’t, he regrets it to this day!… It was a difficult one, we were together pretty much as soon as I walked in, got through Casa Amor and then we were together after that.”

Lauren then asks “And did you genuinely have feelings?”, to which Claudia replies: “Yeah I genuinely did. You know what, I knew before I was going in, when I watched him I was like, I know I'm gonna like him, probably looks wise, personality, he’s someone I would go for so I really gelled with him.”

She continued: “I didn’t really kind of go for anybody else and so it was always him for me and in Casa Amor, nobody was like the same so I was like ‘Oh, we’ll stick together’ ...We did really well together, and then yeah, Rosie came in and just f***ed it all up, so he just turned his head and went... then he dumped me.”

Moving on to life after the villa, which Claudia calls “the elephant in the room”, Lauren says: “Let’s get this out the way, everybody wants to know, have you slept with him?”

Claudia replies in laughter to which Lauren says: “She has!”

What else does Claudia spill the beans on?