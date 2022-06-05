Classic car show owners gearing up for retro Burnley town centre event

Set to be held on Saturday, September 10, the Burnley Vintage Car Show will see the town come alive with retro cars and motors.

The Burnley Business Improvement District would also like to hear from motorbike owners, as well as anyone with a vintage vehicle, who may be interested in getting involved.

All people have to do initially is fill out a short form on the Discover Burnley website and then the Burnley BID team will make contact with them if they have been chosen to take part.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Vintage Car Show is set to be held on Saturday, September 10.

Spaces are limited and potential entrants are being urged not to delay if they’d like to exhibit at the show.

Burnley BID project manager Andrew Dean said: “Burnley Vintage Car Show will bring something a bit different to the town centre and our aim is for people to come and enjoy the beautiful machines on show while also taking some time to pop into some shops and enjoy a drink or bite to eat.

“The vehicles will be displayed on St James’s Street and also in Charter Walk and we’re hoping to have a real mix of cars from different eras and decades for people to see.