Clarets' goalkeeper Nick Pope speaks of his pride at having a 'positive impact' on young fan after VIP day arranged by Prince William

Pope handed over his shirt and gloves he wore for the match against Liverpool at the Turf last Sunday to fan Deacon Glover who was invited to the director's lounge with his family. He also signed the top with the poignant message 'Never give up.'

Speaking at the weekly press conference this morning, Pope said he didn't think he was 'at that level yet' after he was jokingly asked by Burnley Express sports reporter Dan Black if he was on Prince William' s 'speed dial.'

Pope said: "I don't think I'll make the New Year's Honours List. It was great to meet Deacon and have a good chat with him.

"He's a goalkeeper himself, a Burnley fan, he lives down the road and he's obviously been through a really tough time across the pandemic.

"I felt proud that I could have a nice impact on him, meet him, speak about goalkeeping and talk about going through tough times. It was a proud moment for myself to be able to have an impact on somebody's life, even if it's just in a small way.

"It's a nice story from the weekend that I can take some pride in."

The visit and meet up was arranged by the Duke of Cambridge after he visited Burnley's Church on the Street last month with his wife Kate Middleton where they met Deacon and his great grandma Carole Ellis.

Deacon Glover and his great grandma Carole Ellis meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Pastor Mick Fleming during the visit to Church on the Street in Burnley

The hub was founded by Pastor Mick Fleming and Deacon and his family have received support from the hub since the death of the youngster's mum, Grace, who was Carole's granddaughter.

Deacon was also joined in the director's box by his grandparents, Terry and Samone Taylor, and they were introduced to club chairman Alan Pace, and even mascot Bertie Bee popped in to say hello.