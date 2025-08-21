The sadness he felt at the loss of his grandma has been channelled into something positive in her memory by a very caring Cliviger schoolboy.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Mottram, who is just eight years old, came up with the brilliant idea to set up his own pop up ice cream parlour to raise money for the East Lancs Hospice that cared for his grandma, Betty Burrow, before she died last year.

Insisting that the ice cream should be bought from Marks and Spencer, his gran’s favourite shop, Henry used his own saved pocket money to buy a selection of ices for the two day sale. And the food manager at M and S in Burnley donated a selection of ice cream for one day when he heard about Henry’s amazing effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley schoolboy Henry Mottram, pictured with his mum, Emma Burrow. Henry raised £325 for the East Lancs Hospice at his own pop up ice cream parlour in memory of his grandma, Betty Burrow

Enlisting the help of his mum, Emma, Clarets fan Henry set up for business outside their home and the customers were queueing up for their treats. And this inspirational little boy, who is a pupil at Cliviger Primary School, raised the grand total of £325.

Emma said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed at the number of people who came to support Henry’s ice cream parlour. From friends and neighbours to strangers, they all came along to support Henry and it has restored my faith that we do have an amazing community spirit in Burnley.

“I am so proud of Henry, he put his heart and soul into this and his grandma would have been so proud.”