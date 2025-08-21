Clarets fan (eight) raises £325 at his own 'pop up' ice cream parlour for East Lancs Hospice in memory of his grandma
Henry Mottram, who is just eight years old, came up with the brilliant idea to set up his own pop up ice cream parlour to raise money for the East Lancs Hospice that cared for his grandma, Betty Burrow, before she died last year.
Insisting that the ice cream should be bought from Marks and Spencer, his gran’s favourite shop, Henry used his own saved pocket money to buy a selection of ices for the two day sale. And the food manager at M and S in Burnley donated a selection of ice cream for one day when he heard about Henry’s amazing effort.
Enlisting the help of his mum, Emma, Clarets fan Henry set up for business outside their home and the customers were queueing up for their treats. And this inspirational little boy, who is a pupil at Cliviger Primary School, raised the grand total of £325.
Emma said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed at the number of people who came to support Henry’s ice cream parlour. From friends and neighbours to strangers, they all came along to support Henry and it has restored my faith that we do have an amazing community spirit in Burnley.
“I am so proud of Henry, he put his heart and soul into this and his grandma would have been so proud.”