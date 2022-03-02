Clarets fan Chris Coxhead treated to VIP matchday experience by Burnley businessman who wanted to show support

Southport-based Chris (71) hit the headlines last week when he placed an advert in his local paper asking for a lift to games.

The lifelong Claret was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018 and was worried he may lose his driving licence.

The ad quickly went viral and it wasn't long before Chris was receiving offers of help from dozens of Burnley fans.

Dave Walker, managing director of +24 Marketing, saw the advert and invited him to be his special guest for the Leicester game.

"It wasn't the best result, but we still had a great night," said Dave. "As soon as I saw Chris' advert I wanted to see if I could do something to help.

"He's a great bloke, and we'll definitely keep in touch. He even brought along two books he's written to give me as a gift."