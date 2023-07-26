Church on the Street: poverty charity hosting school holiday lunch club in Barnoldswick
A poverty charity is hosting a school holiday lunch club to help struggling Barnoldswick families.
By Laura Longworth
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST
Church on the Street will provide free dinners to school pupils every Tuesday at Loaves & Fishes community café in Church Street throughout the summer holidays.
The scheme started yesterday.
Pastor Mick Fleming, charity founder, said: “There has been a massive increase in the number of families struggling. It’s crazy.”
For more details, as well as help and support, please ring the charity on 01282 812233.