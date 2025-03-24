A Burnley pastor is starring in a new film.

Pastor Mick Fleming, founder of Church in the Street, will feature in Warren Farrell Interrupted: The Boy Crisis.

The documentary by Hannah Gal, which will be released in both the UK and America towards the end of the year, highlights male suicide, addiction, and mental health.

Pastor Mick says he discusses his books Blown Away and Walk in My Shoes in the documentary.

"The film is about father figures and the lack of them, what it means to be a man in the 21st Century, and asks why we see so much male suicide, and so many men in prison and addiction."

He adds that it also addresses the problem that "many men don't have positive male role models."

Pastor Mick celebrated the launch of Walk in My Shoes last week, which shares the struggles of people he has met while developing Church on the Street.