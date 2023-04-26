News you can trust since 1877
Church on the Street: Burnley's Pastor Mick Fleming invited to garden party for King's Coronation

A Burnley pastor has been invited to a royal garden party for King Charles III’s Coronation.

By Laura Longworth
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST

Pastor Mick Fleming, from Church on the Street (COTS) in Hammerton Street, will celebrate the historic occasion at Buckingham Palace next month.

Commenting on the moment he received the invitation, the church leader said: “I was very shocked but pleased. It’s quite crazy, really. It’s a bit of a shock they’re letting me in.”

Pastor Fleming says the invitation is a chance for the charity to raise further awareness of their work to help the “new poor”.

Pastor Mick Fleming and Pastor Emma Daggers in the worship room in the new Church on the Street premises. Photo: Kelvin StuttardPastor Mick Fleming and Pastor Emma Daggers in the worship room in the new Church on the Street premises. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
He spoke about the issue today on Good Morning Britain, reacting to comments made by the chief economist from the Bank of England that people need to accept that they're poorer.

"It’s massive for us. The coronation is a pivotal part of the country’s history.

"I think it’s recognition on the type of work we are doing at Church on the Street. Although it’s me who’s going to the event, it speaks to the work of the volunteers.”

Church on the Street in Hammerton Street, Burnley.Church on the Street in Hammerton Street, Burnley.
It is not the first time the poverty and addiction charity has had royal recognition. Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the COTS community hub in January last year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their visit to champion the mental wellbeing support given to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

Prince William has even written a foreword to Pastor Fleming’s international Amazon bestseller and memoir, Blown Away: From Drug Dealer to Life Bringer.

Speaking about the charity’s ties to the royals, the pastor said: “It’s an ongoing relationship we have got with them. It’s because we share the same heart for a certain section of the community who don’t get the correct type of care, in my opinion. They share that belief: we want to raise the vulnerable up.

"A new poor has been created by society and we share the same common goal [as the royal family] to try to make a difference. I think that’s why we’ve been invited.

Pastor Mick Fleming speaks to Burnley Express reporter Laura Longworth inside the new premises for the Church on the Street. Photo: Kelvin StuttardPastor Mick Fleming speaks to Burnley Express reporter Laura Longworth inside the new premises for the Church on the Street. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
"People are still struggling but support and help are out there. It’s all well and good for me to sit there and eat cake and drink nice tea [at the garden party] but I’m not going for that. I’m going to raise awareness of the people who are struggling.”

