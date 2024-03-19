Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the second Community Iftar, organised by the Barnoldswick Town Council and Usmania Take Away with the aim of fostering unity, understanding, and the spirit of togetherness. The aim was to promote community cohesion and harmony, to share the delights of Indian cuisine prepared by Usmania Take away and to bask in the blessings of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The crowd gathered to break fast together, listen to the distinguished speakers and learn about the significance and blessings of Ramadan. Ramadan, beyond fasting and prayer, is a time for reflection, gratitude, and spiritual growth.

It serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy, compassion, and generosity towards others. During this sacred month, Muslims are encouraged to seek forgiveness, to strengthen bonds with family and community, and to strive for personal improvement and peace.

Through fasting, Muslims experience a sense of solidarity with those less fortunate, cultivating empathy and understanding for those who struggle with hunger daily.

The Iftar began with and people enjoyed a melodious recitation from the Holy Qur’an by Hafiz Hifzur Rahman, listened to the call to evening prayer and observed the prayer live on the stage, which was followed by speeches by Rev. Julie Bryan, Coun. Chris Church, chairman of Barnoldswick Town Council, Coun. Mohammed Aslam, Deputy Mayor of Pendle Borough Council and Moulana Javad Nasrullah who highlighted the important aspects and blessings of Ramadan and why Muslims fast.

Noor Uddin, part owner of Usmania Take Away said: “We are truly grateful for everyone’s participation and the opportunity for all us to come today, sharing this special moment as we broke our fast together. Thank you all for your attendance, and may the blessings of Ramadan illuminate our hearts and guide us towards a path of peace and understanding.”

Former Burnley councillor and community leader, Mozaquir Ali, moderator of the Iftar said: “It was a great honour and privilege to host this wonderful community Iftar that brought together hundreds of people which demonstrate the commitment and strength of the organisers to foster community cohesion and harmony.

“As we participated in this community Iftar today, we were reminded of the values of kindness, acceptance, and harmony that Ramadan embodies. Let us embrace the diversity of community, celebrate our shared humanity, and continue to build bridges that transcend differences. May this gathering be a testament to the power of unity and the beauty of coming together in the spirit of love and compassion.

“The act of breaking our fast together symbolised unity, as we shared a meal and fellowship regardless of our backgrounds or beliefs. It was a time when barriers are broken, hearts were opened, and friendships were built are deepened.”

Julie Bryan, Pioneer Minister of Baptist Church in Craven, said: “Some people may be tempted to create division which prevents people of different faiths come together like this, but by us gathering here we foster good-will and mutual respect, friendship and create peace in our communities.

