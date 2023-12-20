Chess tables and seating to be installed at two Pendle parks
As part of the Levelling Up funding, Pendle Borough Council has been allocated money to provide two outdoor chess tables and seating – one at Marsden Park in Nelson and one at Letcliffe Park in Barnoldswick.
Each four-seater picnic bench, to be installed in the New Year, will feature a chessboard on the top.
The aim of the new leisure equipment is to encourage more usage and reasons to visit the parks, to encourage chess playing and to help with the associated mental health benefits of a social game in an outdoor environment.
Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “The new outdoor chess boards are designed to improve existing green space facilities and encourage residents to come together to meet, learn and play.
“It is wonderful that we can add to our wellbeing offerings at these two parks and I am certain the new chess tables will be brilliant additions”
Phil Riley, Green Spaces manager at Pendle Borough Council, added: “We have chosen the parks in Nelson and Barnoldswick based on the fantastic community hubs that already exist there.
“We hope these new tables will add to what the parks already have to offer and visitors of all ages will go along to use them.”
Coun. Zafar Ali, the council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Climate Change, added: “It is so important for us to create outside spaces where people feel they can be active and meet like-minded people.”
People interested in using the new chess tables will need to take along their own chess set.