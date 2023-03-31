The Budding Burnley Sensory Walkway has seen a blank space transformed into a community project with an allotment and a sensory garden and walkway.

The walkway was designed by Dr Jacqui Jackson who said it was definitely a challenge creating her latest project in such a narrow space.

Pupils from Cherry Fold school enjoying a sit on the bench in the sensory walkway in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The sensory walkway builds on the inclusivity Charter Walk has developed over the last five years, culminating in being awarded the Diversity and Inclusion Scheme of the Year at the Sceptre Awards, held to recognise best practice in shopping centres, in 2022.

Charter Walk was also awarded the 'It’s Your Neighbourhood level five outstanding' for its Budding Burnley initiative, which saw a number of permanent community run planters placed throughout the shopping centre with all produce grown being donated to local food banks.

A key element of the project are planters that are accessible to adults and children in wheelchairs.

The crops harvested at the sensory garden are given to local food banks including Burnley FC in the Community. The allotment is also used for other initiatives - autism awareness, as a quiet space at one end as part of the inclusivity and sensory ongoing work and at the other end is home to a ‘Happy to Chat’ bench for mental health and loneliness.

The official opening of the Sensory Walkway in Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

In November 2021 the shopping centre was given an award from the prestigious Britain in Bloom competition for its colourful and vibrant floral displays.

The Budding Burnley initiative has successfully developed an under used space into an inclusive, accessible and immersive ‘sensory walkway.’