In an emotional Instagram post, the reality star, influencer and daughter of Blackpool’s legendary comedian Les Dawson, spoke about how she would have loved to do panto with him.

Alongside her mum Tracy Dawson, Charlotte posted an emotive picture where the pair were holding a cut out of the star. She wrote: “Wish you were here more than anything and doing Panto with me.. we’d be the best double act’

Charlotte had finished a week of rehearsals as the Wicked Stepmother in classic Cinderella, which starts this weekend, and her little boy Noah, had been in on the action.

Charlotte Dawson and mum Tracey Dawson at the Les Dawson statue in St Annes

She posted: ‘Nicest little visit off my cherub coming to see me at rehearsals this week, it’s been a tough, tiring but fabulous week.. feeling more confident and excited. Noah was shouting chawwwotteee when he saw me on stage and then crying cos I was giving him no attention. Matthew’s gonna have his work cut out but lovely memory.. he’ll probably end up on stage with me. If you haven’t booked the Panto yet you chuffin need too!! It’s gonna be a belter’

Fans showed their support, many reflecting on their fond memories of Les Dawson.

margaret.lillian.snow wrote ‘Your Dad Was Awesome. Not Many People Can Make Me Laugh! He’ll Always Be Beside You

And iamandrewhartproperty said ‘Wow so unreal seeing this photo so wish we could make this happen’.

When announcing Charlotte’s star role in the festive treat, Amanda Thompson OBE, who is the executive producer of Cinderella, said: “We are delighted to bring audiences the magic of live entertainment this festive season at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Charlotte joins our truly talented cast of actors, singers and dancers who will bring Cinderella, one of the most popular pantomimes ever, to life on the stage. I can’t wait to open the doors of the Globe Theatre and share this fantastic production with everyone.”

Charlotte will be on stage at the Globe Theatre from November 26 to December 24.

Tickets from the Pleasure Beach website

