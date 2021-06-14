Charity golf day raises vital funds for Pendleside Hospice
Nelson-based hotplate manufacturer Sugden has raised more £1,200 for Pendleside Hospice through a charity golf day.
The event, which took place at Marsden Park Golf Club, saw 60 players compete over 18 holes.
They included employees from a range of North-West businesses, including Sugden, CFE Lighting and Baldwin Technical Services, with the golf followed by a prize ceremony and barbecue.
Sugden, which employs 38 people at its Pendle Court headquarters in Nelson, has now raised more than £3,000 over the last three years for the charity through a range of activities, including a cake baking competition and a sponsored run.
David Clegg, project manager at Sugden, said: “The day proved a huge success, with 60 players making the most of the warm weather to enjoy some excellent golf.
“Most importantly, we were able to raise a further £1,200 for Pendleside Hospice an incredible local charity that we’re immensely proud to support through our fundraising activities.”
Christina Cope, head of corporate fund-raising at Pendleside Hospice said: “We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to the team at Sugden and everyone who took part in the golf day.
“Your fundraising efforts are enormously appreciated and help to sustain our vital work.”