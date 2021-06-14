Charity golf day raises vital funds for Pendleside Hospice

(Left to right) Jason Shaw and Amanda Speight (CFE Lighting), Carl Garnett (Sugden) and David Clews (CFE Lighting) at the Pendleside Hospice charity golf day

The event, which took place at Marsden Park Golf Club, saw 60 players compete over 18 holes.

They included employees from a range of North-West businesses, including Sugden, CFE Lighting and Baldwin Technical Services, with the golf followed by a prize ceremony and barbecue.

Sugden, which employs 38 people at its Pendle Court headquarters in Nelson, has now raised more than £3,000 over the last three years for the charity through a range of activities, including a cake baking competition and a sponsored run.

David Clegg, project manager at Sugden, said: “The day proved a huge success, with 60 players making the most of the warm weather to enjoy some excellent golf.

“Most importantly, we were able to raise a further £1,200 for Pendleside Hospice an incredible local charity that we’re immensely proud to support through our fundraising activities.”

Christina Cope, head of corporate fund-raising at Pendleside Hospice said: “We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to the team at Sugden and everyone who took part in the golf day.