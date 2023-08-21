And, as always, he will be joined by his faithful canine companion Albus Dumbledog, a one year old Welsh Terrier, when he completes five laps of Pendle Hill on Saturday, September 2nd. Josh is completing the challenge to raise money in memory of his friend, Josh Riley, who died last month. So far he has £250 towards his £1,000 target.

Josh said: “Josh and I worked together at the Ighten Leigh Social Club in Burnley. He was loved by all his friends, a caring lad, funny, supportive and respectful of others. He’ll be very sadly missed by all his family friends.”

The money raised will be donated to Burnley based charity Casual Minds Matter which is based at St James House on St James Row.

Josh said: “As it does not receive any funding from the Government any donations are gratefully received as this charity does some amazing work. Their doors are open to everyone, you can even nip in unannounced for a brew and a chat and they provide counselling and psychotherapy in Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale.”

As part of his mission Josh wants to banish the stigma surrounding mental health. He added: “I would like to get the message across for me to reach out for professional help, talk to a relative or a friend. You aren’t a burden for seeking help. You won’t look weak and you won’t be mocked. “