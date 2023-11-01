News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

Chance for residents to have their say on new plans for a cemetery on the border between Nelson and Brierfield

Residents are being given the opportunity to have their say on plans for a new cemetery on the Nelson/Brierfield border.
By John Deehan
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
New traffic-free route unveiled in Nelson

A new multi-faith burial ground is to be created on land off Edge End Avenue and Halifax Road in Nelson. The 6.3 hectare site has been bought by Pendle Council to provide space for around 4,500 graves for people across Pendle.

In four years’ time, the current cemetery on Walton Lane will be nearing full capacity.

(Left to right) Leader of Pendle Borough Council Coun. Asjad Mahmood, David Walker, and Coun. Zafar Ali(Left to right) Leader of Pendle Borough Council Coun. Asjad Mahmood, David Walker, and Coun. Zafar Ali
(Left to right) Leader of Pendle Borough Council Coun. Asjad Mahmood, David Walker, and Coun. Zafar Ali
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the planning process, residents, councillors and funeral directors are being invited to express their views during a public consultation event on Wednesday, November 22, between 5pm and 7pm, in the Wilson Room at Nelson Town Hall.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “A lot of thought and consideration went into finding the right location for a site which would be suitable for a dignified burial space in an attractive green environment.

“We understand the value of green open spaces across Pendle and the site will remain open to everyone. We will not be expanding the cemetery beyond its current boundaries, so anyone with gardens or allotments next to the site will not be affected.”

David Walker, Pendle Borough Council's assistant director of Operational Services, said: “Designs for the new cemetery will be available for people to see at the public consultation. We would like as many people as possible to come along and let us know their thoughts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s so important that we get as many opinions as possible, so that we can consider them as we work towards providing this vital facility, which will ensure there is sufficient burial space in Pendle.”

Related topics:ResidentsNelsonBrierfieldPendlePendle Council