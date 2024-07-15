Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voting to determine who will be crowned Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024 has now opened.

The judges have picked their eight favourite artworks from each season to create a shortlist of 32. The public can vote online for their favourite artwork from the shortlist until 11-59pm on Monday, August 5th.

The 12 winning entries will feature in the Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025 calendar, to be sold in all libraries in the county, with the proceeds going towards activities to support care leavers.

The artwork with the most votes will become the overall winner of the competition and feature on the front cover of the calendar.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural services, said: "Thank you to everyone who took part in this year's competition. We've received some wonderful entries once again and our judges have had the difficult job of narrowing them down to a final shortlist.”

To cast your vote visit lancashire.gov.uk/artistoftheyear