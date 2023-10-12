Carrie-Ann Kay of Barrowford based Rene K Couture sends message of support to 'This Morning' presenter Holly Willoughby
Carrie-Ann appeared on the iconic ‘This Morning’ sofa with Holly a couple of years ago in a segment on women’s health issues and she described the presenter, who is believed to have quit the role after she was reportedly the target of an alleged kidnapping and murder plot. as ‘lovely.’
Carrie-Ann, whose business Rene K Couture is based in Barrowford, said: “I think she has done the right thing as it must be horrendous to have that looming over you. As a mum myself my heart goes out to her as she to take her own and her family’s safety above that of her job.
“No-one should have to choose but, being in the limelight obviously comes with a negative impact too. She will be missed by so many people but I’m sure, after some much needed time with her family, she will be back on our screens in the near future. I wish her the best.”
The designer was inundated with hundreds of messages from women after revealing on the show how she had to conduct her own research to discover she had pernicious anemia, a rare autoimmune disorder that causes diminishment in dietary vitamin B12 absorption, after medics said her symptoms, ranging from extreme fatigue, tinnitus, vertigo and weight loss, could be caused by stress from her recent pregnancy.
Her appearance on the show was also an emotional moment for Carrie-Ann as, at that point, she had not been officially diagnosed and the This Morning medic Dr Chris told her that is what she was suffering from moments before she went on air.