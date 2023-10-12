Burnley born fashion designer Carrie-Ann Kay has sent a heartfelt message of support to ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby who announced this week she is stepping down from the ITV show after 14 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carrie-Ann appeared on the iconic ‘This Morning’ sofa with Holly a couple of years ago in a segment on women’s health issues and she described the presenter, who is believed to have quit the role after she was reportedly the target of an alleged kidnapping and murder plot. as ‘lovely.’

Carrie-Ann, whose business Rene K Couture is based in Barrowford, said: “I think she has done the right thing as it must be horrendous to have that looming over you. As a mum myself my heart goes out to her as she to take her own and her family’s safety above that of her job.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrie-Ann Kay, of Rene K Couture, when she appeared on 'This Morning' with Holly Willoughby, who announced she is leaving the show after 14 years, this week and former presenter Philip Schofield, who left the show earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No-one should have to choose but, being in the limelight obviously comes with a negative impact too. She will be missed by so many people but I’m sure, after some much needed time with her family, she will be back on our screens in the near future. I wish her the best.”

The designer was inundated with hundreds of messages from women after revealing on the show how she had to conduct her own research to discover she had pernicious anemia, a rare autoimmune disorder that causes diminishment in dietary vitamin B12 absorption, after medics said her symptoms, ranging from extreme fatigue, tinnitus, vertigo and weight loss, could be caused by stress from her recent pregnancy.