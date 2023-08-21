News you can trust since 1877
Carl Fogarty: Legendary Blackburn racer makes surprise visit to popular bike meet-up

Nearly 2,000 motorbike fanatics were left overjoyed when legendary Lancashire racer Carl Fogarty made a surprise visit to their free weekly village meet-up.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 14:15 BST

‘Foggy’, a four-time World Superbike champion from Blackburn, likely made many bikers’ day last week as they unexpectedly got to rub shoulders with him at a Two-Wheel Tuesday gathering hosted by the Ox & Plough pub in Norfolk.

The superbike icon, who won I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2014, was in Norfolk on business catching up with Bikesure, the motorcycle insurance broker he has been brand ambassador for since 2012.

58-year-old Foggy, daughter of Love Island star Claudia Fogarty said: “It was a fantastic evening and an amazing turnout of bikes.

Carl Fogarty with motorcycle fans at an event in Norwich.Carl Fogarty with motorcycle fans at an event in Norwich.
Carl Fogarty with motorcycle fans at an event in Norwich.

“The weather was amazing, it’s a great free event. I’ve been to quite a few bike meetings over the years, but I’ve never seen anything like that one before. It was a huge turnout.

“I was mucking in, flipping a few burgers and pulling a few pints, and if I’m ever down in Norfolk again I’ll definitely be calling in on the Ox & Plough on a Two-Wheel Tuesday.”

Visiting the popular event on the village green also gave Foggy the opportunity to catch up with his long-time friend 62-year-old Martin Williams, at whose wedding, Foggy’s wife Michaela was the maid of honour.

Martin, also orginally from Blackburn, said: “I’m used to walking around with him in places and us getting stopped. It’s better than it used to be, it was manic in the 90s. But I still rip Foggy when it happens. We used to have a laugh by me pretending to take photos for fans and actually just taking a load of selfies - and one picture of the person with Carl obviously. It was nice to catch up and see some bikes, including the Ducati he made a short trip on to arrive. I hadn’t seen him for six months and it’s always great to catch up, he’s a top bloke.”

Carl with a potential future motorcycle champion?!Carl with a potential future motorcycle champion?!
Carl with a potential future motorcycle champion?!
One attendee, 41-year-old Carl Thomas from Norwich, said: “I come every week, it’s my local place to come for a meet. It’s great to meet new faces and, obviously, you never know who might turn up,

“It’s great Foggy was here... he’s a rider isn’t he so he’s a hero. I’m a biker so they all are. I let him do his thing, I’m not one of these who would jump all over him. He’s got more than enough people.”

Steve Kingston-Miles, who says he got a “sneaky photo” with Foggy, commented: “I didn’t know he was coming. I came up because I thought he (friend, Carl Thomas) might be here and he said: ‘Foggy’s coming’ and I was like ‘is he?’ We were looking for him and obviously we found him. I wasn’t sure what I was going to say to him, I didn’t have a clue - probably ‘you came in the van didn’t you?’

Top: bikers on the green. Left: Carl and Martin. Right: Carl with DaveTop: bikers on the green. Left: Carl and Martin. Right: Carl with Dave
Top: bikers on the green. Left: Carl and Martin. Right: Carl with Dave
“I am surprised to see him in Norfolk. I’ve never met him before but I have seen him race.”

Two-Wheel Tuesday was launched by former pub landlord Ben Devlin in 2013 and it continues to flourish and attract thousands of bikers and non-riders alike from the first Tuesday in April until the end of October.

Dave Tranmer, the current proprietor said: “We’ve never had anyone as famous as Carl Fogarty here before. It was a privilege to have him here and that he was even interested to come. It just proves how popular Two-Wheel Tuesday is. He had a great night as far as I’m concerned, it was a pleasure to have him.”

