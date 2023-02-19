The number of children being looked after by local authorities in England rose to 82,170, up 2% from the previous year. Caritas Care, a North-West adoption and fostering agency, believes this is likely to have been impacted by the pandemic.

The agency said not enough people are coming forward to offer a stable and loving home to children who cannot live with their biological families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is there a shortage of adoptive parents and foster carers?

Caritas Care is calling for more adoptive parents and foster carers in Lancashire. Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto/AntonioGuillem.

There are several factors that have contributed. Firstly, there has been an increase in children in care.

Secondly, there has been a decrease in the number of individuals coming forward to become adoptive parents or foster carers, for a number of reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can be done to encourage more people to adopt or foster?

Caritas Care prides itself on the packages for training and support offered to all adoptive parents and foster carers. The agency wants to share its knowledge and experience with you to help you on your journey, so you can create a positive impact in children’s lives.

Patricia Hurst, adoption service manager, said: “We are committed to finding as many families for as many children as we can currently waiting in care. We are particularly keen to speak to people who are willing to consider adopting brothers and sisters, children over four and children with mild to profound additional needs."

Rebecca Hughes, fostering service manager, added: “More people are urgently needed to come forward to foster if we want to make sure that our children can be cared for in loving families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have the space in your home and your heart, and the skills needed to help children thrive, please contact us. Fostering is open to anyone who wants to make a difference in a child’s life.”

How can you find out more about adopting or fostering a child in Lancashire?