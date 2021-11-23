Caring Burnley mum of five will become 'Mrs Claus' on Christmas Day when she visits the elderly

Beth Schinkel will don a festive jumper and head for a number of care homes with her husband Getty once they have finished unwrapping their presents on Christmas morning.

"We love doing this, it has become part of our Christmas Day now," said Beth. "To spend a little bit of time with someone who may not receive a visit from anyone is so special and the children love doing it.

"It is the true meaning of Christmas."

Beth and Getty with three of their children (left to right) Hayden, Annie and Maggie

The couple, who live in Ightenhill, will be joined by two of their children, William (18) and six-year-old Maggie.

The rest of the brood, Megan (22) Annie, who is 12 and 11-year-old Hayden are unable to join them this year as they are spending the day with other relatives.

Beth, who works as a doula at the Burnley based Snowdrop Doula, a community interest company which provides antenatal, birth and postnatal support in Lancashire, said: "We couldn't go last year because of covid but this will be our third year of doing this.

"It's nice to take a small gift, but the important thing is for these people to see someone on the day and know they haven't been forgotten.

Beth and Getty with all of their children Megan (centre back) and (left to right) William, Hayden, Annie and Maggie

"We may just sit and hold someone's hand for a little while but we have had some great conversations with people too. It's lovely to hear stories of their lives and all they have done.

Beth has set up a fundraiser for gifts and several people have already donated several.

"We buy chocolates and little gift sets and tell those receiving them it is from the kind people of Burnley, " added Beth.

"If everyone did this for just one hour on Christmas Day it would make such a difference to so many people."

Beth is no stranger to helping others for last year she ran 186 miles to raise cash to buy vital personal protection equipment for keyworkers at the height of the pandemic.

In 2017 she ran 100 miles in four days to help a stroke victim from Clitheroe. And her magnificent achievement raised £1,500 to buy a motorised wheelchair.