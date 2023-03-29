News you can trust since 1877
Career spanning four decades comes to a close for Clarets fan and well respected partner at Burnley firm of solicitors Baldwin Wyatt

A career spanning four decades comes to a close this week for a well respected Burnley solicitor.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:18 BST

Chris Wyatt qualified at Chester College of Law in 1982 and began his career at a Burnley firm before working in Accrington. He returned to work in his hometown in 1996 where he has remained ever since.

A partner at Baldwin Wyatt and its predecessor firm or over 25 years, Chris attended Burnley Grammar School before going on to study at Sheffield University.

Clarets fan and Burnley solicitor Chris Wyatt retires this week after four decades in the profession
Chris initially did a lot of work in criminal matters before spending most of his career dealing with conveyancing affairs. Until only a few years ago he acted for the RSPCA handling its prosecutions against those committing animal cruelty offences.

A huge Burnley fan and a season ticket holder for many years, Chris plans to spend his retirement continuing to follow the Clarets, travelling and spending more time with family including his wife Janet, sons Matt, Gareth and Joe and three grandaughters, with another on the way.

Colleagues are going for a meal to celebrate Chris’s retirement at Bertram’s restaurant.

Paying tribute to Chris colleague Luke Nixon said: “Chris has been a fantastic employer and mentor since I joined the firm in 2005. He always has time for his staff and is there to offer advice whenever asked (whether relating to work or personal matters).

“The only negative is his hatred of both Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United which, as a Leeds fan, he would often remind me of Norman Hunter’s tackle that ended Frank Casper’s career.”

