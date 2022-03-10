The couple were joined by their five children,10 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren for a family celebration at the Kings Arms in Padiham which is run by their son and daughter, Michael and Catherine,

Brian and Sheila, who were thrilled to receive a card from the Queen to congratulate them ran the former watering holes the Alma Inn and the Whalley Range.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family gathers for the 65th wedding anniversary of the head of the clan, Brian and Sheila

Padiham man Brian met Sheila, who is from Burnley, in Blackpool. Brian was on holiday and Sheila was having a day out. They met up on returning home, at the Arcadian ballroom, and love soon blossomed and not long after they became husband and wife.

And their motto for a long and happy marriage is to ‘go out as much as possible and be happy.’

The couple have three other children, Deborah, who is Catherine's twin, Russell and Jacqueline.

Brian loved playing snooker and Russell has followed in his footsteps but a lot of Brian's time was spent taking Jacqueline, Michael, Deborah and Catherine to gigs as they used to sing together and were known as The Large Collection. Michael still sings under his stage name Mike Alone.

Brian and Sheila with their five children, Russell, Michael, Deborah, Jacqueline and Catherine.

Brian's late brother Tommy Large was also a popular and well known landlord and ran Molly Rigby's in Padiham for many years.

Sheila is 87 and Brian turns 88 in April.