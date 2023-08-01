The professional shoot will take place at Kellie’s salon, The Looking Glass in Burnley Road, Padiham, on Sunday, August 27th, to raise funds for Lancashire Women, a leading charity that supports on average 5,000 woman each year to improve their lives and push through the barriers they face.

Kellie is asking for a £10 donation for what she has described as ‘empowering professional picture that will highlight your beauty without filters or photoshop.’

Campaigning hairdresser Kellie Dobson from Burnley has organised a ‘body confidence’ photo shoot to boost the confidence of women and girls and also raise awareness of the impact social media filters can have on their mental health.

Anyone who wants to take part is invited to bring along their daughters,sisters, friends or anyone they want to share the experience with.

Kellie said: “It will take place in a fun and safe atmosphere with some great music to get you feeling confident.”

Also on the same day Kellie is taking part in a second photo shoot with four other women to highlight how filters and photoshopping can alter someone’s image entirely.

This is part of Kellie’s ‘We’ve got issues’ social media campaign to show young girls that many of the images they see are doctored.

Kellie said: “There is so much pressure today on young girls to look perfect because they see so many images of stars and celebrities that have an incredible amount of filters on them.

“We need to show them that they are beautiful as they are and not have them aspiring to a look that is not even real.”

In the photo shoot two women in their 50s, two in their 40s and Kellie, who is in her 30s, will pose for a range of photos. Some will be filtered and others will show how they look naturally.

This is a subject that the mum of two is passionate about and she has a regular podcast that tackles issues relating to women that are often considered taboo such as parenting struggles, IVF, mental health issues and polycystic ovaries.

Anyone who would like more information on the campaign can follow Kellie on Instagram and TikTok @weve_gotissues.