Calls to nominate 'Best Curry House' in Burnley and Padiham

The Tiffin Cup is a competition held each year to find the most popular South Asian restaurant in the country, with each MP having the ability to nominate one curry house from their area.

This year Member of Parliament Antony Higginbotham has launched a local competition to allow residents to choose the nomination which will go forward for Burnley and Padiham.

To nominate your favourite Curry house you just need to visit https://www.antonyhig.co.uk/tiffin-cup-best-curry-house and type in your preference.

Which restaurant do you think is the 'Best Curry House' in Burnley and Padiham?

Commenting on the awards, Mr Higginbotham said: “Each MP can nominate one curry house from their area for the Tiffin Cup but we have so many great restaurants and takeaways to choose from in our borough.

"That’s why I am asking residents to let me know their favourite. The curry house with the most nominations is the one which I’ll put forward.

"Please send in your nominations and let’s find the next Tiffin Cup winner!”

All nominations should be received no later than 5pm on Thursday, November 18th.