Calling all ghosts, goblins and witches in Clitheroe!

Hundreds of families are getting ready to don their Hallowe’en costumes to take part in the annual Trick or Treat trail around Clitheroe Town Centre.

The spooktacular event will take place on October 31st.

Families should arrive at the Clitheroe Castle gates anytime between 4-30 and 7-30pm. They will be given a map to follow and pictures to find in shop windows. Children can then collect sweets from each participating shop.

Organised by Lucy Greenhalgh, the manager of La Tete et Tout, on Moor Lane, she said: "It is £3 per child to take part in the trail with money raised from this year's event going to Nest Lancashire...a charity which supports young children after they have suffered from harassment, crime or bullying. There is a best dressed and best carved pumpkin competition. We encourage adults as well as children to dress up. The trail will take approximately 40 minutes to complete. Local cafes will be open extended hours for families to grab some food and drink."