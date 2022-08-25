News you can trust since 1877
Calico Homes to invest £5.6 million on improvements to customers’ homes in Burnley

Calico Homes is investing £5.6 million to improve the standards of their customers’ homes as part of a new programme.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:51 pm
A total of £3.5 million will also be spent on day-to-day repairs to houses within Burnley.

Helen Thompson, executive director of operations at The Calico Group, said: “Our customers tell us their number one priority is a good quality home. It is vital to us to have an investment programme in which each year we have planned programmes to improve properties as they age and experience wear and tear.

Work being carried out in Cog Lane, Burnley, as part of Calico Homes’ investment programme.

“Our aim is to make sure all our customers are happy with the home they live in and choose to stay in our homes for a long time.”

Work has just finished on a £75,000 project in Cog Lane, where customers had their doors and windows replaced. A total of £260,000 has also been spent in Sycamore Avenue.

Properties in New Palace House and Anglesy Avenue Flats will be the latest to benefit from the scheme.

