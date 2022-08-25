Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of £3.5 million will also be spent on day-to-day repairs to houses within Burnley.

Helen Thompson, executive director of operations at The Calico Group, said: “Our customers tell us their number one priority is a good quality home. It is vital to us to have an investment programme in which each year we have planned programmes to improve properties as they age and experience wear and tear.

Work being carried out in Cog Lane, Burnley, as part of Calico Homes’ investment programme.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our aim is to make sure all our customers are happy with the home they live in and choose to stay in our homes for a long time.”

Work has just finished on a £75,000 project in Cog Lane, where customers had their doors and windows replaced. A total of £260,000 has also been spent in Sycamore Avenue.