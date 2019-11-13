Calico Burnley golf day is a hit for charity

Burnley-based Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction swung into action for charity at a recent golf day.

Burnley Golf Club hosted the event to raise funds for Valley Street Community Centre and other charities within The Calico Group, enabling them to carry out even more valuable work in the community.

A total of £1,252 was raised on the day thanks to generous contributions from colleagues across the Group and external contractors taking part in the four-ball competition.

Alongside providing services and support that are making a real difference to the lives of individuals throughout the community, Valley Street Community Centre offers a safe space so that people can openly visit whenever they need to talk, share problems, seek advice or to simply enjoy some company, a cuppa and a chat with Calico staff.

Starting the day bright and early, 15 teams of enthusiastic golfers from all skill and experience levels braved the cold weather and enjoyed a day of competitive fun.

Ring Stones ‘Team One’ (James Flitcroft, Chris Goss, Nick Dawson, Billy Hasler-Cregg) were declared victorious, while the Longest Drive was won by Declan Richards from Ring Stones and ‘Nearest The Pin’ was won by Ian Simpson of TW Fabrication, who attended the day as a guest of Arkams.

James Macaree, assistant director at Ring Stones, said: “Everyone involved in the golf day had a great time. It was wonderful to see so many people come along and support us in raising money for worthy causes. Valley Street Community Centre is such an important resource for people in the area and this is just our small way of supporting the amazing work they do.”