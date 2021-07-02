Calico begins next phase of empty homes scheme in Burnley

A total of 97 homes have so far been revived under Calico's Empty Homes Scheme

Following the successful completion of three previous phases of the project, and with Phase 4 due to complete in August, they are hoping to bring a further 30 affordable homes back to life in partnership with Burnley Borough Council.

Funding of £870,000 has been provided from Homes England to help utilise the empty properties, many of which have fallen into a state of neglect and disrepair, requiring extensive renovation works.

Positive feedback for the overall scheme has been strong, with an associated reduction in numbers of crime and anti-social behaviour cases, helping to reduce homelessness in the area, and provide safe houses for those escaping domestic abuse.

So far, the wider project has revived a total of 97 homes. It has also allowed several residents to move from poor quality housing in which they were living, to high-quality, affordable housing where many now successfully sustain long-term tenancies.

Last year, several empty properties were repurposed to provide housing for vulnerable individuals requiring a safe space to self-isolate during the pandemic.

This next phase will help to deliver further regeneration across Burnley and Padiham, improving the standard of housing in the wider community and neighbourhoods, with an aim to be delivered by March 2022.