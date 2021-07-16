Cake, set and batch – Burnley bakery's muffins inspired by Wimbledon

CherryTree Bakery is helping to serve up the most delicious muffins for client Costa Coffee.

Staff at the Burnley-based bakery love creating the strawberries and cream muffins and hope their latest creation will make a racket!

Mark Beaumont said: “This product was inspired by Wimbledon. Unashamedly British, the flavour combination has been given a modern twist. The new product development team at CherryTree Bakery have incorporated real cream and strawberries into this colourful and delicious product – which proudly takes its place on Costa Coffee’s summer menu and is sold in Costa Coffee stores nationwide.

Mark Beaumont, MD of CherryTree Bakery.

“The strawberries and cream muffin is the perfect seasonal sweet treat for summer. The traditional flavour profile has been brought up to date to deliver a tasty treat, in a contemporary muffin. The smell within the factory is divine when this product is being produced.”