The first win happened on Saturday, April 29th, during the Our House jackpot game where the winner took home the £12,000 jackpot and unlocked a free bingo party for all members with another £12,000 up for grabs. The winner has decided to put their prize towards celebrating their 40th birthday in Las Vegas.

On Monday May 15th, the second lucky winner took home £8,250 on Go Go Bingo, a game they don’t usually play but decided to give it a go for a change. The anonymous winner has visited Buzz Bingo Burnley most days for over 10 years and is thinking of booking a New York getaway as a 30th wedding anniversary treat.

The final winner called “House” on the £10,000 Party Time Special jackpot game whilst playing bingo with their sister, who they visit Buzz Bingo Burnley with four to five times per week. The winner plans to book a holiday while their sister, who they’ll be sharing the money with, will be putting her share toward her upcoming wedding in Scotland.

Buzz Bingo Burnley has had three big wins

Sarie Flaherty, general manager at Buzz Bingo Burnley, said: “Wow – three big wins in just three weeks. This has got to be the luckiest club in Lancashire. We couldn’t be happier for all our lucky winners and their fantastic wins.

“You can really feel the excitement in the club and it's fantastic to see the way other members have got involved on all three occasions, congratulating our winners and they’re always genuinely happy for them.”

Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, never mind when there’s three in less than a month. We’re absolutely delighted to see our lucky members win big at Buzz Bingo Burnley.