Burnley's young stars of the future take a bow at red carpet awards' nights

Two awards evenings were held for children who attend classes at Act One Beginners.

Each class performed a group song each and all solo lesson students got to sing on their own at the events held at the 1882 Lounge at Burnley Football Club.

Awards were presented for drama, musical theatre, confidence and kindness for each of the six group classes and there was also an overall singing award, special achievement award and principal award.

Students from the junior and senior street and contemporary dance classes also got the chance to perform.

Leanne Wharf, who runs the school with her husband Greg, said: "It was just amazing to have all the children together singing, partying and having fun with their friends.

"The atmosphere was electric and ours was one of the first big events to be held at the club since the pandemic started.

"Greg and I have worked so hard throughout the pandemic and managed to keep our school growing. We can’t wait for our Christmas showcase."

The couple launched the school, which runs from Gannow Community Centre, in 2019.

A homegrown actress, after many years of treading the boards as a professional performer with Explosive Productions, Leanne was ready to pass on her skills and all she has learned on the stage, to the next generation of stars.

The school teaches drama, dance and musical theatre to youngsters from the age of three to 18.

Since April Act One Beginners has welcomed 32 new students and currently is running three summer schools.

Anyone who would like more information about the school is asked to ring Leanne on 07478407470.

Award winners were as follows: Thursday classes: Three to-six year age group: Alexander Emmett (drama) Betsy Bentley (musical theatre)

Seven to 10 year age group: Olivia Kay (drama) Brooke Bentley (musical theatre)

11 plus age group: Lillie Scott (drama) Dominic Watkin (musical theatre)

Marlajoni Stansbie ( singing award) Dominic Watkin ( special achievement) Autumn Feeley ( principal award)

Friday classes: Three to six year age group: Elias Campbell (drama) Ezra Lord (musical theatre)

Seven to 10 years age group: Elsie Smith (drama) Leo Berry (musical theatre)

11 plus age group: Leah Rowley (drama) Ruby Whittaker (musical theatre)

Ava Millar (singing award) Leyarna Bird and Ayda Rose Naylor (special achievement)

Becca Wilkins (principal award)