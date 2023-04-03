News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's The Royal Dyche pub landlady shocks Clarets fans and customers with 'name change' at popular watering hole

The landlady of one of Burnley’s best known pubs stunned regulars when she declared the watering hole was changing its name.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

Customers and Clarets fans were shocked when they saw The Royal Dyche had been re-named The Royal Kompany…… until they realised what day it was and the whole thing was an April Fool!

Landlady Justine Bedford came up with the idea for the April Fool on Saturday and her artistic wife, Steph, photoshopped an image of the pub complete with its new name and signage. Justine said: “It was great to see we got so many people with this.”

Dozens of regulars at The Royal Dyche pub in Burnley were taken in by landlady Justine Bedford's April Fool prank that she had changed the name to The Royal Kompany
And while Justine has praised Clarets boss Vincent Kompany for doing a ‘fantastic job’ she has vowed that The Royal Dyche name will remain adding: “You can’t undo the incredible decade under Sean Dyche so I will never change the name while I own the pub, despite people asking me when I am going to change it on a daily basis.”

Justine re-named the Yorkshire Street establishment in honour of the former Burnley FC boss Sean Dyche in 2018. Dyche honoured a long standing promise to visit the pub in July last year and was met with a hero’s welcome.

The town went into shock exactly a year ago when the popular boss was sacked but Justine vowed there and then that the pub name would stay in recognition of Dyche who twice led the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League and a return to European football after half a century.

