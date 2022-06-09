Burnley’s Radio 1 DJ Jordan North set to host exciting new BBC series

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North is to present a new adventure challenge series that will push contestants “beyond their comfort zones” to help them reset their bodies and minds.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 3:56 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 3:58 pm

The 32-year-old Burnley FC superfan has been chosen to host Warrior Island, which will follow eight young people as they are cut off from the modern world in order to improve their health and wellbeing through extreme physical challenge.

Read More

Read More
Wout Weghorst and Connor Roberts clash after striker's late winner for Netherlan...

Jordan, who was runner-up on the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, said: “Nearly two years ago, in front of the nation, I was sick on the edge of a cliff and everything changed forever.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

Jordan North celebrates the end of his 100 mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“From there I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and I haven’t looked back since.

“Which is why I love this show. We’re pushing eight young people well beyond their comfort zones to become stronger in body and mind to help turn their lives around.”

On social media, Jordan said there had been “tears, romance, bust-ups and lots of sweat” while filming the month-long programme on an exotic island paradise.

He added: “It’s been epic and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The show will see each contestant paired with a “warrior” – an expert in their specific fields of fitness and health, from MMA fighters to yogis, personal trainers to Olympians – who will mentor and push them every step of the way.

The 10-episode series of Warrior Island will be broadcast on BBC Three early next year.

Jordan NorthBurnleyRadio 1BBC