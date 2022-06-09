Burnley’s Radio 1 DJ Jordan North set to host exciting new BBC series

The 32-year-old Burnley FC superfan has been chosen to host Warrior Island, which will follow eight young people as they are cut off from the modern world in order to improve their health and wellbeing through extreme physical challenge.

Jordan, who was runner-up on the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, said: “Nearly two years ago, in front of the nation, I was sick on the edge of a cliff and everything changed forever.

Jordan North celebrates the end of his 100 mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“From there I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and I haven’t looked back since.

“Which is why I love this show. We’re pushing eight young people well beyond their comfort zones to become stronger in body and mind to help turn their lives around.”

On social media, Jordan said there had been “tears, romance, bust-ups and lots of sweat” while filming the month-long programme on an exotic island paradise.

He added: “It’s been epic and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The show will see each contestant paired with a “warrior” – an expert in their specific fields of fitness and health, from MMA fighters to yogis, personal trainers to Olympians – who will mentor and push them every step of the way.