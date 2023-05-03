Pastor Mick Fleming arrived near the palace five minutes after the shocking incident. In the capital with his wife Sarah after he was invited to the royal garden party to celebrate the coronation, Pastor Fleming described the moment he say a fleet of police cars saying: “The security was incredible.

“Special Branch was there along with soldiers and all the roads were closed off.”

Pastor Mick Fleming and his wife Sarah pictured on Buckingham Way, close to Buckingham Palace

The couple had gone for a walk ahead of the garden party today at the palace where Pastor Fleming hopes to raise further awareness of the work his charity Church on the Street (COTS) does. Pastor Fleming said despite last night’s drama there was a fantastic ‘atmosphere of anticipation’ in the city ahead of the King’s Coronation on Saturday.

He said: “I have been chatting to so many people including a lad from Burnley who was working on scaffolding at Westminster Abbey.

“Regardless of anyone’s beliefs this is a historic occasion and a pivotal part of the country’s history that is providing work for people.”

Pastor Fleming says the invitation is a chance for the charity to raise further awareness of their work to help the “new poor”.

Burnley's Pastor Mick Fleming and his wife Sarah are attending a royal garden party in honour of his commendable charity work with Church on the Street