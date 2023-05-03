Burnley's Pastor Mick Fleming of Church on the Street witnesses aftermath of Buckingham Palace drama where man arrested for throwing suspected gun cartridges into palace grounds
A Burnley pastor witnessed the aftermath of last night’s drama outside Buckingham Palace in London when a man was arrested for throwing what was suspected to be shotgun cartridges into palace grounds.
Pastor Mick Fleming arrived near the palace five minutes after the shocking incident. In the capital with his wife Sarah after he was invited to the royal garden party to celebrate the coronation, Pastor Fleming described the moment he say a fleet of police cars saying: “The security was incredible.
“Special Branch was there along with soldiers and all the roads were closed off.”
The couple had gone for a walk ahead of the garden party today at the palace where Pastor Fleming hopes to raise further awareness of the work his charity Church on the Street (COTS) does. Pastor Fleming said despite last night’s drama there was a fantastic ‘atmosphere of anticipation’ in the city ahead of the King’s Coronation on Saturday.
He said: “I have been chatting to so many people including a lad from Burnley who was working on scaffolding at Westminster Abbey.
“Regardless of anyone’s beliefs this is a historic occasion and a pivotal part of the country’s history that is providing work for people.”
Pastor Fleming says the invitation is a chance for the charity to raise further awareness of their work to help the “new poor”.
This is not the first time the poverty and addiction charity has had royal recognition. Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the COTS community hub in January last year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their visit to champion the mental wellbeing support given to vulnerable people during the pandemic.