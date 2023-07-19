News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's parks among the best in the country

All six major parks in the borough of Burnley have retained their Green Flag status for yet another year – confirming their status as among the best parks in Britain.
By John Deehan
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

Ightenhill, Memorial, Queen’s, Scott, Thompson and Townley parks were among 2,216 UK winners of the prestigious award, an international quality mark for parks and green spaces. The local parks have achieved the award for many years.

Coun. John Harbour, Burnley Council’s executive member for housing and greenspaces, said: “It’s a testament to the hard work and support of council greenspaces staff and the various volunteer groups and Friends of the Parks, not just over the past 12 months, but for many years.

Thompson Park, Burnley, has retained its Green Flag status along with five other parks across the boroughThompson Park, Burnley, has retained its Green Flag status along with five other parks across the borough
“We should be very proud of our parks and the fact that they are among the best in the country. They each offer something a bit different, but all of them cater for everyone and play a vital role as places to relax, exercise, have fun and meet friends and family.

“I’d encourage people to visit their local park, and then perhaps visit others they haven’t been to, to see what a great community asset they all are.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Burnley in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“All the parks in Burnley and Padiham are a vital green space for the community, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.The parks staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

