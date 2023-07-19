Ightenhill, Memorial, Queen’s, Scott, Thompson and Townley parks were among 2,216 UK winners of the prestigious award, an international quality mark for parks and green spaces. The local parks have achieved the award for many years.

Coun. John Harbour, Burnley Council’s executive member for housing and greenspaces, said: “It’s a testament to the hard work and support of council greenspaces staff and the various volunteer groups and Friends of the Parks, not just over the past 12 months, but for many years.

Thompson Park, Burnley, has retained its Green Flag status along with five other parks across the borough

“We should be very proud of our parks and the fact that they are among the best in the country. They each offer something a bit different, but all of them cater for everyone and play a vital role as places to relax, exercise, have fun and meet friends and family.

“I’d encourage people to visit their local park, and then perhaps visit others they haven’t been to, to see what a great community asset they all are.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Burnley in achieving a Green Flag Award.