News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley's Holocaust memorial serivce will assert commitment to oppose racism, anti-semitism, victimisation, and genocide

Arrangements have been made for the annual Holocaust memorial service to be held at the Peace Garden, Croft Street, Burnley at noon on Sunday January 28th.
By Dominic Collis
Published 10th Jan 2024, 10:36 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 10:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Members of the public are invited to attend the service which will commemorate and honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-semitism, victimisation, and genocide.

The service, which will be attended by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Arif Khan, will be a multi-faith service.

Wreaths of remembrance may be laid after the service.

Related topics:BurnleyMayor