Burnley's Holocaust memorial serivce will assert commitment to oppose racism, anti-semitism, victimisation, and genocide
Arrangements have been made for the annual Holocaust memorial service to be held at the Peace Garden, Croft Street, Burnley at noon on Sunday January 28th.
Members of the public are invited to attend the service which will commemorate and honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-semitism, victimisation, and genocide.
The service, which will be attended by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Arif Khan, will be a multi-faith service.
Wreaths of remembrance may be laid after the service.