Burnley's historic hall is setting for psychic night
Burnley's historic Towneley Hall is the venue for a psychic night in March.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 4:55 am
Haunting Nights Psychics will feature in the event on Thursday, March 24th.
Hosted by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend, there will be a raffle and cash only bar and the £20 ticket price includes a welcome drink.
Proceeds from the night will be donated to three charities being supported by the civic head which are Derian House children's hospice, Safenet and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer appeal.
Tickets are available by emailing [email protected] or by ringing 07773457471.