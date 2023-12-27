Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brunshaw Primary School year six student Aaruhi’s design was chosen as the winner, picked from 10 finalists by Chief Constable Chris Rowley. It is on display on the Christmas tree at police headquarters in Hutton, along with dozens of other entries.

Aaruhi’s design has been used for the Chief Constable’s e-card that was sent to 5,000 officers and staff aswell as partner agencies. The fantastic prize included a £150 book voucher for the school and an arts and crafts goodie bag and certificate