Basically Cheer CIC is relaunching its Montessori playroom for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers this weekend.

Residents are invited to enjoy a free 30-minute taster session at the revamped Basically Bambinos, formerly known as Lily’s Den.

An open day will take place from 1pm to 4pm this Saturday at the former Parkside Methodist Church in Cog Lane, Burnley. Sessions can be booked throughout the afternoon, starting at 1pm.

The open day will also offer a range of free activities in the main hall, including acro sessions for little movers, fun ballet tasters, and creative arts and crafts stations, as well as a chance to win a free goodie bag.

Basically Bambinos playroom in Burnley, formerly known as Lily’s Den.

Basically Bambinos officially opens next Tuesday for 1.5 hour slots. Full sessions take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

For more information, contact 07766 743934 or [email protected] or visit www.basicallycheercic.com, and to book a taster at the open day, head to https://bookwhen.com/basicallycheer