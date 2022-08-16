Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgina won bronze for Team England’s wrestling team at the Commonwealth Games, beating Sierra Leone’s Madsu Koroma in less than 30 seconds.

The 25-year-old, who works at Burnley-based warehouse and distribution company, Fagan and Whalley, fell in love with wrestling while living in Canada for nine years, where she was encouraged to take up the sport by her school teachers.

Georgina Nelthorpe has Olympic gold in her sights after winning her second bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When she moved back to the North-West in 2016, she pursued the sport at local clubs, with dreams of representing her country nationally.

It didn’t take long for her dreams to come true, as Georgina won her first bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games before being the only person in England to be awarded a medal at the European Wrestling U23 championships in 2019.

Georgina said: “The pride I feel having won a bronze medal for the England team is unreal.

“The whole experience was overwhelming.I couldn’t believe I’d beat my opponent so quickly, but at the same time, my goal was to go for the gold medal, so it’s all mixed emotions.”

“Nevertheless, I’m exceptionally proud of my accomplishment, and I’m excited to continue training every day