Burnley wrestler has Olympic gold in her sights after bringing second bronze medal home from Commonwealth Games
Customer service manager Georgina Nelthorpe has brought a medal home to Burnley for the second time.
Georgina won bronze for Team England’s wrestling team at the Commonwealth Games, beating Sierra Leone’s Madsu Koroma in less than 30 seconds.
The 25-year-old, who works at Burnley-based warehouse and distribution company, Fagan and Whalley, fell in love with wrestling while living in Canada for nine years, where she was encouraged to take up the sport by her school teachers.
When she moved back to the North-West in 2016, she pursued the sport at local clubs, with dreams of representing her country nationally.
It didn’t take long for her dreams to come true, as Georgina won her first bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games before being the only person in England to be awarded a medal at the European Wrestling U23 championships in 2019.
Georgina said: “The pride I feel having won a bronze medal for the England team is unreal.
“The whole experience was overwhelming.I couldn’t believe I’d beat my opponent so quickly, but at the same time, my goal was to go for the gold medal, so it’s all mixed emotions.”
“Nevertheless, I’m exceptionally proud of my accomplishment, and I’m excited to continue training every day
Discussing what’s next on the agenda for her wrestling goals, Georgina said: “Since day one, I’ve always said I wanted to be an Olympian and bring home the gold medal for England, so I’ve got my eyes set on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris."