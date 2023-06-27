Julie Anderson has thrown her weight behind Lancashire County Council's latest recruitment push this Shared Lives Week.

Lancashire's Shared Lives service, recognised as “Outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), matches adult with learning and physical disabilities with eligible carers and their families, to live within their home.

"Being a Shared Lives Carer is the best job – the most rewarding I've ever had."

Shared Lives care Julie Anderson and her husband Marc (centre)

Julie and her husband Marc provide permanent support for Jemma and John in their home.

"It gives people the opportunity to maintain their place in a family and in a community.

"You can see the difference you're making to someone's life. Over the years we've supported many people in our home. They've all grown their confidence to complete everyday tasks, such as housework. They also take part in activities like walking our dogs. John and Marc are season ticket holders at Burnley and love going to the football.

"We have a large family, and my family is now their family. Both Jemma and John love spending time with my children, grandchildren, our three dogs and our parrot. We also provide short break care, supporting people for a few days at a time.

"If we ever need help or have questions, the county council's Shared Lives team is on the other end of the phone and always give you an answer quickly."

The county council's Shared Lives service is the largest in the country, with 239 carers supporting 326 adults. Carers receive between £500 and £650 per week for providing this invaluable support and qualify for the Blue Light Card, which offers discounts on a variety of goods and services.

County Coun. Graham Gooch, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: "Shared Lives Week is a fantastic opportunity for potential carers to find out more about our valuable service. I urge anyone interested in adult care to get in touch and learn more about its rewarding benefits.

"By becoming a Shared Lives carer, you can make a huge difference to an adult's life as well as your own."