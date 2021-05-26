Burnley wildlife photographer is king of the snappers

Keith's picture of the two kingfishers

Keith Bannister entered his picture of two fledgling kingfishers for the 2021 wilko Wild Bird Calendar competition which ran earlier this year.

The judging panel at wilko were so impressed with the beautifully captured image, that it was chosen to be one of the winning twelve entries.

Keith was awarded a £100 wilko voucher and the photograph selected as one of twelve images to be featured in the official 2022 wilko Wild Bird calendar.

He said: “Being able to share my passion for nature and wildlife always brings me so much joy, but being able to share that passion with others and then finding out I’ve won a competition by doing so was amazing. I can’t wait for others to see my photo and hopefully appreciate it as much as I do.”

Daniel Bingham, Senior Pets Buyer for wilko said: “Each year that we run the Wild Bird competition, we are amazed at both the amount and the quality of entries that we get through. We are thrilled to see how many photography enthusiasts want to have their image included in the calendar and it’s always an incredibly tough job trying to narrow it down to just twelve.