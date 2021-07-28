Burnley What More team to take on Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge for charity

Team Wham taking part in their pre-challenge training

The 20-strong team, made up of colleagues from various departments across the housewares manufacturing firm, will be taking on Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough on Saturday, August 21st.

They are aiming to complete the 25-mile hike in 12 hours, and in doing so raise £10,000 for the Accrington Stanley Community Trust.

Garry Ireland, What More operations director, said "One reason for taking on the challenge was to lift morale within the various teams. It has been a tough 16 months for everyone, and taking part in the challenge, and the pre-challenge training has enabled everyone to meet outside and get fit whilst participating. And it's a great local cause!"

Company Director Tony Grimshaw OBE added: "I'm delighted the team have taken this on to support such an important cause. It has also encouraged the teams at What More UK Ltd to engage with each other outside their own departments and build a stronger team.

"The site at Altham is very large, and as such we don't always have the opportunity to meet with those outside our work area. I will be cheering them on!"

What More UK is one of the largest and houseware manufacturers in the UK. It's the organisation behind the popular brand Wham, available in every major UK supermarket and a further 1600 independent retailers.