Burnley traders issued advice on how to improve shop fronts

Burnley Council has agreed new planning guidelines aimed at improving the design and appearance of shopfronts across the borough.

It follows a consultation earlier in the year to gather views from the public, businesses and other organisations on draft guidance to help shop owners and traders to improve the design quality of their shopfronts.

The guidance is an important part of the council’s ongoing efforts to ensure that Burnley and Padiham continue to have vibrant and attractive town centres that serve residents and brings in visitors from further afield.

Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, the council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “We want to work with shop owners to ensure their premises are attractive and fit well within the surrounding area.

“Well-designed and interesting shopfronts and displays make a street a more attractive place to shop which will, in turn, attracts more customers and encourage them to shop for longer. This, in turn, helps support wider work to boost the local economy and attract more visitors and businesses to our borough.

The guidance, known as the Shopfront and Advertisement Design Supplementary Planning Document sets out clear guidance on how to achieve high standards of design in relation to shopfront and advertisements, primarily in Burnley and Padiham centres but also across the borough.

It includes general principles around the repair, reinstatement and replacement of shopfronts and set out guidelines around the use of different materials, colours, signage and security measures.

The SPD will be used by the council to consider relevant applications for planning permission, listed building consent and advertisement consent across the borough.

Erika Eden-Porter, a principal planner (heritage and design) at Burnley Council, said: “The council is keen to encourage the provision of innovative, high quality modern shopfront-designs relevant to the character and tradition of the area. These guidelines help architects and owners on how best to achieve this.”