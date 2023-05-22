London-based Jacob Fekete has been granted planning approval to convert Chaddesley House in Manchester Road.

The building – formerly offices for Lancashire County Council – has been unused since the start of the pandemic.

The building, directly opposite Burnley Town Hall, is now set to become 15 one-bedroom flats, and nine single-occupancy studio apartments.

The new development will have 22 car parking spaces (including three electric charging spaces) and eight cycle spaces.

A supporting statement with the application told Burnley Council planners: “The applicant has chosen to invest in Burnley and a positive decision for this application would surely encourage other investors to continue investing up north.

“A prompt decision would also speed up the commencement of work to deter potential vandalism to the building if it remains empty for too long.