Burnley Together has now supported more than 10,000 people across the Burnley and Padiham community.

Originally set up in response to the pandemic, the community hub, which is a partnership of local organisations including Burnley Borough Council, Calico Homes, Burnley Leisure, and Culture, BFC in the Community, Community Grocery, The Message Trust, BPRCVS and the NHS, has continued to help people in need.

Based at Down Town in Charter Walk Shopping Centre, the community service offers a range of guidance and support to communities across Burnley and Padiham, from discounted food shops, the Christmas toy appeal, a preloved school uniform shop, to guidance on money, housing and skills and employability.

Burnley Together, now based at Down Town in Charter Walk, was set up in March 2020

Throughout the summer, Burnley Together had more than 8,000 people reach out to the service; 800 of which were new users. Alongside this, there were also 585 new memberships at the Community Grocery, with 1,000 memberships at Down Town, and 2,700 at Valley Street Community Centre. More than 800 people have also used the ‘Relove the Preloved’ school uniform shop.

Co-ordinator Nicola Larnach said: ‘Burnley Together is all about different services collaborating to help people in need. We are continuing to work on a range of issues in the community and with the generosity of the people of Burnley, we will continue to make a difference to people’s lives. If you are not sure who to turn to, we can help.’

To keep the doors of Down Town open, Burnley Together must raise £30,000, with the team running a variety of fundraising events.