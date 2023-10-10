A Burnley charity is collecting winter clothing to help people stay warm through the colder months.

Burnley Together is accepting donations of clean, wearable items for babies, adults and children like gloves, hats, scarves, boots, slippers, blankets, woollen socks, thermal clothing, dressing gowns, snow suits, and waterproof coats throughout October.

Donation bins are available until Friday, October 27th at all Burnley Leisure venues, as well as Asda, Tesco Extra, Gannow Community Centre, Valley Street Community Centre, and Charter House Resource Centre & Sensory Room.

Down Town Community Grocery Burnley will also take donations between October and January.

Natalie Stephenson, James Bannister and Libby Stalton-Tracey inside the Down Town Kitchen & Cafe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Anyone in need of winter clothing can pick up items at Down Town in Charter Walk (above New Look).

Mark Dempsey, Head of Hospitality & Culture at Burnley Leisure Trust, part of the Burnley Together group, said: “Due to the cost of living crisis, there is real pressure on families to be able to afford heating, food, everything you need to run a household.

"If you need something, don’t be ashamed, come have a look at what we have. You can pick up items from our uniform shop where we have an area for winter clothes. If people can make a small donation for them that’s great but if they are really struggling then the provision is there."