News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Burnley Together collecting winter clothing to help struggling people stay warm

A Burnley charity is collecting winter clothing to help people stay warm through the colder months.
By Laura Longworth
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Burnley Together is accepting donations of clean, wearable items for babies, adults and children like gloves, hats, scarves, boots, slippers, blankets, woollen socks, thermal clothing, dressing gowns, snow suits, and waterproof coats throughout October.

Donation bins are available until Friday, October 27th at all Burnley Leisure venues, as well as Asda, Tesco Extra, Gannow Community Centre, Valley Street Community Centre, and Charter House Resource Centre & Sensory Room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Down Town Community Grocery Burnley will also take donations between October and January.

Most Popular
Natalie Stephenson, James Bannister and Libby Stalton-Tracey inside the Down Town Kitchen & Cafe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardNatalie Stephenson, James Bannister and Libby Stalton-Tracey inside the Down Town Kitchen & Cafe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Natalie Stephenson, James Bannister and Libby Stalton-Tracey inside the Down Town Kitchen & Cafe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Anyone in need of winter clothing can pick up items at Down Town in Charter Walk (above New Look).

Mark Dempsey, Head of Hospitality & Culture at Burnley Leisure Trust, part of the Burnley Together group, said: “Due to the cost of living crisis, there is real pressure on families to be able to afford heating, food, everything you need to run a household.

"If you need something, don’t be ashamed, come have a look at what we have. You can pick up items from our uniform shop where we have an area for winter clothes. If people can make a small donation for them that’s great but if they are really struggling then the provision is there."

He added: "One of the things we do is try to understand if people need any other support like energy vouchers or with their finances to try to help solve the root cause of their struggles.”

Related topics:BurnleyNew Look