Kelly Bland will be running the LullaBaby classes at the Krafty Cow tearoom in the town centre, starting from next week. And she is among one of the first franchises to open in Lancashire.

Kelly said: "I just felt this was something that was missing in Burnley so I did a lot of research to find just the right thing.

"I couldn't find any other classes like LullaBaby, which focuses on sensory play. It ticked all the boxes and I can't wait to get started."

Kelly is no stranger to running classes for tots in her specially designed party room at the cafe, including baby raves and teddy bears' picnics.

LullaBaby includes a range of activities specifically designed and chosen to expose babies to experiences that will build connections in the brain and promote their early development, including: baby massage, baby yoga, sensory play, calming and relaxation techniques, baby sign language and music.

The programme of baby and toddler classes has been designed to educate, stimulate and promote a baby’s development and offers three age specific classes, from birth to two years of age.

Kelly said: "The classes are all under one umbrella so this cuts the cost of going to different classes for the mums and care givers.

"Each class runs term time only on six week courses and, after each stage, the child will graduate to the next stage.

"I love the idea of being able to see each baby grow and develop with us."

The first baby massage course starts on Tuesday next week (April 19th) and is a five week course.

Kelly opened her business, what she describes a 'funky little tea room,' where people of all ages can enjoy arts and crafts workshops, six years ago, and was originally based in Boot Way.

Kelly soon gained an army of regular customers with her freshly cooked food and home-made cakes.