Burnley substation will have makeover to attract wildlife

An electricity substation in Burnley has been specially selected to receive a community makeover as part of a project by the region’s power network operator.

Substations are critical parts of the power network, bringing electricity to local homes and businesses, but can suffer from vandalism and fly tipping.

Electricity North West has selected the St John’s substation as part of its new ‘Transforming our Spaces’ project, creating bright community spaces.

The project identifies areas of land around Electricity North West substations which have suffered vandalism, lack wildlife, or may lack funding to carry out such community projects.

The site has now been cleared and work has commenced which will see flowers planted, as well as planters installed which include bird feeders, herbs and bug hotels.

Electricity North West will work in conjunction with Gannow Community Centre to maintain the specially-made planters which will be part of a community garden.

Angie Thornton, delivery manager at Electricity North West, who is heading up the Transforming our Spaces project, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to launch our Transforming our Spaces project.

“Substations aren’t always the most aesthetically pleasing spaces, but they’re critically important to the operation of the electricity network. Our teams keep the sites on a regular maintenance program which involves weeding and cleaning so that they don’t become eyesores, but this project takes things one step further.

“Occasionally certain substations can be vandalised, be hot spots for fly tipping or the surrounding land, which we don’t always own, isn’t maintained very well.

“We’ve launched the project to give substations, which meet certain criteria, a much needed makeover. Our aim is to make the revamped areas part of the community.

“We’re hoping this becomes a popular scheme where we can transform more substations throughout the North West in the future.”

As well as Burnley, eight other substations throughout the region will receive makeovers.

Work is now underway and it is set to be completed in July.