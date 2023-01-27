Burnley skatepark plan revealed
This is how a new skate park proposed for a Burnley youth club would look.
Burnley Boys And Girls’ Club in Barden Lane want to add the recreational facility to their existing premises.
The club, which has applied for planning permission to Burnley Council, also wants to construct a new two-storey extension to replace an existing lean-to building.
Graham Vernon, from the club, has asked for approval for the ‘construction of a new build skate park and erection of two storey extension to replace the existing lean-to’.