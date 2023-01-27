News you can trust since 1877
Burnley skatepark plan revealed

This is how a new skate park proposed for a Burnley youth club would look.

By Bill Jacobs
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 12:04pm

Burnley Boys And Girls’ Club in Barden Lane want to add the recreational facility to their existing premises.

The club, which has applied for planning permission to Burnley Council, also wants to construct a new two-storey extension to replace an existing lean-to building.

How a new skatepark at Burnley Boys and Girls' Club could look
Graham Vernon, from the club, has asked for approval for the ‘construction of a new build skate park and erection of two storey extension to replace the existing lean-to’.

